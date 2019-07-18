FCTA wants collaboration between federal, FCT Fire Service

ADVERTISEMENT

The Permanent Secretary, Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA), Sir Chinyeaka Ohaa, has called for prompt response to emergency situations in the FCT by the Federal and FCT Fire Services to ensure lives and property are saved.

Sir Ohaa who made this call in Abuja while receiving a delegation from the Federal and FCT Fire Services, led by the Comptroller General, Federal Fire Service, Dr Liman Ibrahim Alhaji, said Abuja as an emerging city in the world, requires the best services in terms of protecting lives and property during emergency situations.

ADVERTISEMENT

Speaking on the need to pay a lot of attention to the FCT in terms of managing emergencies, the permanent secretary said, “Abuja is an emerging city and we need to make sure that we give the best to the city in terms of protecting lives and property. As we grow with the construction of sky scrapers, you have to know the new technology in fire-fighting and emergency management beyond fire because even when there is flooding, we need your services.”

ADVERTISEMENT

The permanent secretary also disclosed that plans were underway to procure modern equipment for the FCT Fire Service with the recent approval received from the Federal Executive Council.

ADVERTISEMENT

Earlier in his remarks, the Comptroller General, Federal Fire Service, Dr Liman Ibrahim Alhaji, who traced his roots to the FCT Fire Service, noted that the FCT Fire Service has been able to advance its operations from what it used to be in 2002 when it had just nine second hand vehicles which were restricted to just the area councils, to its present status which includes 14 fire stations in various parts of the FCT as well as enhanced personnel.

Related

Dear Esteemed reader,

As part of our drive to keep improving the content of our newspaper, we are conducting a readership survey to enable us serve you better.

Kindly take two minutes of your time to fill in this questionnaire.

Thank you for your time. Click here to begin

Download Daily Trust News App