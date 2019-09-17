FCTA vows to tackle child trafficking

ADVERTISEMENT

The Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA) has vowed to fight against child trafficking and other inhuman activities in the territory.

The acting secretary for FCT Social Development Secretariat, Hajiya Safiya Umar, stated this when she visited the FCT Unity Homes at Gwako village in Gwagwalada.

She said the secretariat was not against setting up of orphanage homes but said the administration was concerned with the operations of the homes in conformity with the laws of the territory.

She said her visit to the orphanage was based on some allegations against the community, saying the FCT administration was committed to the welfare of the orphans and the vulnerable.

According to her, the children at the orphanage were being taken care of by the FCT administration hence, the administration would always ensure they were under conducive environment.

“These children who are under our care are safe as they enjoy quality education, good feeding and other things that can keep them happy at all times, “ she said.

She said children that were either abandoned by their parents or those picked by security agents or beggars on the street and across the country were being taken care of at the home.

Also speaking, the Director for Gender of the Social Development Secretariat, Agnes Hart, informed the secretary that the home has over 120 children, comprising of boys and girls in separate hostels.

