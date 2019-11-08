FCTA urges AEPB to sanitise abattoir, Zuba fruit market

ADVERTISEMENT

The Department of Monitoring and Inspection of the FCT Administration has called for improved sanitation at abattoirs, Zuba fruit market as well as motor parks in Gwagwalada area council.

Speaking during an inspection exercise by the management team yesterday, the Director, Department of Monitoring and Inspection, Mr. Olawale Labiyi, stressed the need for Abuja Environmental Protection Board (AEPB) to team up with the management of Gwagwalada Area Council to ensure that the fruit market in Zuba, abattoirs and motor parks are kept clean.

He lamented over the indiscriminate dumping of plantain stubs at the fruits market and other waste materials on the bridge corridors, which he said must be stopped forthwith.

He said since Zuba was an entry point into the FCT, there was the need to ensure it was kept tidy and clean in order to ensure free flow of traffic for travellers coming into the city of Abuja.

The Director, who expressed satisfaction with the cleanliness of the slaughter slab, urged the management to ensure the environment remained clean.

City News reports that the team comprised of liaison officers of the AEPB, Gwagwalada Area Council Works Department and STDA officials.

