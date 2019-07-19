FCTA suspends School of Blind teachers over molestation

ADVERTISEMENT

The Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA) has suspended two teachers of the FCT School for the Blind, Jabi, alleged to have molested some female students of the school.

The Permanent Secretary of the FCTA, Sir Chinyeaka Ohaa, who visited the school following reports of incidences of molestations of some female students by teachers, directed the immediate suspension of Mr. Ilo Chukwuma and Ebenezer Olateju, pending the conclusion of investigations on the matter.

A statement from FCTA Chief Press Secretary, Anthony Ogunleye, said the Ohaa lamented the action of the teachers, saying teachers should be guardians of students and not their violators.

“Let me assure parents that anyone found culpable in any of these incidences, not only in this school, will be dismissed and prosecuted. Our teachers, like Caesars wife must be above board’.

The permanent secretary also directed that Mr. Chukwuma, who was accommodated in the school’s residential quarters, vacate the school within the week, stressing that both teachers should stay clear of the school premises as investigations continue.

One of the victims disclosed that the accused, Mr. Chukwuma had touched her inappropriately while they were in the school bus on an excursion to Kwali two weeks ago. Another victim also claimed the accused had always singled her out to berate after she had indicated that she would not condone his inappropriate action.

Addressing the permanent secretary and management staff of the Universal Basic Education Board, the school’s Head Teacher, Abdulrazaq Suraju Ademola, explained that already a committee has been setup to investigate the issue and the reports have been forwarded to the Secretary of the Local Education Authority for onward report to the FCT-UBEB.

