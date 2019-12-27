FCTA returns 136 impounded tricycles to owners

ADVERTISEMENT

The Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Muhammad Musa Bello, has directed the release of 136 impounded tricycles to their owners in appreciation of their compliance to the rule of law.

In a ceremony at the FCT Department of Road Transport Services (DRTS) office in Mabushi, Abuja, various unions of the tricycle operators gathered to receive the tricycles on behalf of their members.

Addressing the gathering on behalf of the minister, the resource person on Traffic Management in the FCT, Ahmed Sajoh, said the administration recognized the peaceful conduct of the operators in its efforts to ensure a safe and efficient traffic management system in the FCT, hence the return of the tricycles as a sign of goodwill.

Sajoh, however, noted that although the release was unconditional, the FCTA expected that all concerned would abide by laid down rules and regulations or face the full wrath of the law.

He said: “Let me say this for the benefit of everybody here…violation of traffic rules is still an offence and can attract sanctions by security agencies. This gesture by the Honourable Minister does not mean it’s a free for all situation and people can continue to violate traffic regulations. It is the responsibility of the security agencies, the DRTS, Road safety, the Police and Department of State Services, to make sure that traffic rules are obeyed in the FCT”.

