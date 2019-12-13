FCTA pledges to encourage volunterism

ADVERTISEMENT

The Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA) has pledged to provide environment for volunterism to thrive in the territory.

The FCT permanent secretary, Chief Chinyeaka Oha’a, stated this during the 2019 International Volunteers Day with the theme “Volunteer For An Inclusive Future” held at the University of Abuja Teaching Hospital, Gwagwalada, Abuja.

He said the administration would encourage youths to render volunteer services as a way of engaging them and keeping them away from drugs and crime.

He said volunteers are human beings who rather go to bed hungry and make sacrifices just to make sure that their neighbours are comfortable.

According to him, there are thousands of good volunteers who have in no small measure contributed to human and societal growth and development in Nigeria and the FCT.

“We acknowledge your efforts today, I urge you all to do even more to make the society more conducive for human habitation. Your service to humanity are inestimable and no amount of reward can compensate the sacrifice you make, “ he said.

Ealier in his speech, the acting Director General of the FCT Emergency Management Agency, Dr. Rachael O. Alikali, said the focus of the agency in this year’s World Volunteer Day was to create awareness on the importance of blood donation with volunteers driving the campaign across their communities and also making commitment to donating their own blood to save more lives.

