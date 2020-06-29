FCTA, NOA to launch campaign

ADVERTISEMENT

Meanwhile, the Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA), in collaboration with the National Orientation Agency (NOA) is set to launch a new campaign strategy that will sensitise residents on safety measures to take against COVID-19.

The decision is coming on the heels of rising cases of the virus at the national level and in the territory, coupled with reported denial by some residents that the virus is not real.

The FCT Minister, Malam Muhammad Musa Bello, revealed this after a stakeholders meeting which had the Director General (DG) of NOA, Dr. Garba Abari, the Chairman and FCT Ministerial Advisory Committee on COVID-19, Dr. Aliyu Modibbo Umar, among others, in attendance.

Malam Bello said many residents were in denial about the dangers of the virus and therefore were not taking the necessary measures against its spread.

ADVERTISEMENT

Dear our valued reader, we would like to hear your view about a membership club that we plan to launch. Kindly help us fill this survey.

In a statement issued by his spokesman, Mr. Anthony Ogunleye, the minister said, “This, therefore, necessitated the employment of new communication strategies to spread the message.”

“This partnership is aimed at re-invigorating the FCTA’s community communication strategies in the bid to save lives and livelihoods.”

The NOA DG, Dr. Garba Abari, said the new sensitisation strategy to be tentatively known as “COVID-19 New Normal FCT Response” would go beyond creating awareness and begin the process of behaviour modification and change of the citizenry.

A committee which would be co-chaired by the NOA DG and Chairman of the Ministerial Expert Advisory Committee with members drawn from FCTA, NOA and the advisory committee would be set up to that effect.

Related

Download Daily Trust News App