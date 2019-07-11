FCTA flags-off 2019 flood tour assessment in Abaji

ADVERTISEMENT

The Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA) permanent secretary, Mr. Chinyeaka Ohaa, yesterday flagged off the 2019 assessment flood tour at Ashara-Wako, Abaji Area Council.

He said the programme was to create awareness to reduce the impact of loss on lives and property during flooding, adding that, no amount of relief intervention from government and donor agencies can compensate for the loss of lives and property.

He said the recurring flooding in some of the communities was largely due to human influences especially the persistent attitude of residents dumping refuse in drainages.

“Given the positive impact of sanitary inspectors on the environment, the FCT administration will strengthen their operations across communities in the six area councils in order to enforce strict compliance to issues of sanitation and the Land Use Act,” he said.

The permanent secretary therefore appealed to the media, which he described as a critical partner in driving the success of government policies and programmes, to help enlighten the public on safety issues especially human activities which increase vulnerability to flooding and other forms of disaster.

The director general of the FCT Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) Alhaji Abbas G. Idriss, said while it was the responsibility of government to ensure the safety of lives and property, it would also be achieved if preventive programmes are taken seriously by the people.

He said it was the responsibility of community leaders to ensure compliance to sensitization messages especially with regard to proper waste disposal and avoidance of building or farming on waterways.

