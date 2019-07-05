FCTA donates 5 million naira to 7 families with multiple births

ADVERTISEMENT

The Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA) has pledged the sum of five million naira to seven less privileged families with multiple births within the territory.

FCTA Permanent Secretary, Sir Chinyeaka Ohaa, made the donation on Wednesday when the management of Social Development Secretariat (SDS) selected some families with multiple births living in penury.

Ohaa disclosed that the four families with twins will get 500,000.00 each, while the three triplet families are going to receive one million naria each for their feeding and other upkeep, bringing the total sum to N5million.

He said the families that were considered are those with twin and triplet without proper means of feeding.

According to him, multiple births were gift from God and should be seen as a blessing, not a cause.

The permanent secretary pledged the administration’s commitment to remain keen to the welfare of destitute families begging on the streets.

“These families were sleeping under the bridges and uncompleted building, an administration that is concerned with the wellbeing of its people we have selected these ones with critical issues.”

On his part, FCTsenator Philip Aduda who was on a courtesy visit to the permanent secretary also donated the sum of one million to the families.

He urged them to accept the situation as an act of God, and not to attempt running away from it.

One of the beneficiaries and father of triplet, Eze Chuks thanked the FCT Administration for the gesture, saying the support will uplift the families living condition.

