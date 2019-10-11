FCTA decries high rate of abandoned babies

ADVERTISEMENT

The Federal Capital Territory Administration has decried the high rate at which new born babies are being abandoned across the nooks and crannies of the territory.

Acting Secretary of the FCT Social Development Secretariat, Safiya Umar said this on Wednesday when she took delivery of a baby boy abandoned in Sauka, along Airport road, Abuja.

Umar said the situation was becoming worrisome and very disturbing to the FCTA.

She recalled that recently, two babies, a female and male were found and brought to the secretariat by good Samaritans on different times.

She said that the babies had since been named after the FCT Minister of State, Hajia Ramatu Aliyu and the FCT Permanent Secretary, Christian Ohaa for identification purposes.

The Director of Gender in the Secretariat, Agnes Hart, said the baby was sent to the secretariat from the National Hospital Abuja, having been in their care since Sept. 14, when he was brought in.

She said, “The baby was abandoned by the road side in Sauka in a bag with the unclamped umbilical cord alongside the placenta intact by a good spirited Nigerian, accompanied by the Police to the National Hospital Abuja.” (NAN)

