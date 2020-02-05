FCT UBEB primary, secondary teachers not paid promotion arrears

ADVERTISEMENT

Primary and secondary school teachers working under the federal capital territory have vowed to boycott classrooms if they are not paid their 3 years promotion arrears between 2016 and 2019. The teachers are accusing the management of the FCT administration and that of UBE and SEB of doing shady deals with their entitlement which is a right, not privilege. Sister agencies of the administration have collected their promotion since December 2018, but teachers are yet to know their position as nobody is able to tell them the true situation of things.

At the UBE head office, the director overshadows the chairman who has become a mere figure head, and both employment and contract are for the highest bidder. The last employment in UBEB was not publicised, and the exercise was carried out in the director’s office. We call on the EFCC and ICPC and Federal Character Commission to investigate, and also call on the FCT minister to immediately remove all the management staff who have stayed there for decades to avoid collapse of education in FCT.

Ndatsu Abdullahi 08034533832

