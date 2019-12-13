  1. Home
  2. City News
  3. FCT traffic team condemns attack on enforcers by Okada operators
ADVERTISEMENT

FCT traffic team condemns attack on enforcers by Okada operators

By Malikatu Umar Shuaibu Published Date
FILE PHOTO: Okada Riders.

The FCT Ministerial Task Team on Traffic Free Flow has condemned the attack on its enforcers by some commercial motorcyclists otherwise known as Okada riders.

The enforcement officer, Danladi Ibrahim, was assaulted at Apo area in Gudu district where the operations of commercial motorcycles remains prohibited.

ADVERTISEMENT

The chairman of the FCT ministerial task team, Ikharo Attah, while speaking with journalists,  said the attack has left the victim battling for his life.

“After Ibrahim and his team confiscated a motorcycle from a commercial operator, some  angry car wash operators rushed to confront them and attempted  to free the Okada. In the course of the ensuing argument,  the Okada guy removed a knife from his pocket and stabbed him in the chest which led to fatal injury. He immediately left with the motorcycle while, those who came to defend him fled and abandoned their businesses,” he said.

 

Download Daily Trust News App

Get it on Google Play
Share this article

Join us on


Share your story with us: 08189301900 (Whatsapp and SMS only) Email: dtonline@dailytrust.com

Complain about a story or Report an error and/or correction: +2348189301900

DISCLAIMER: Comments on this thread are that of the maker and they do not necessarily reflect the organizations stand or views on issues.