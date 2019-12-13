FCT traffic team condemns attack on enforcers by Okada operators

ADVERTISEMENT

The FCT Ministerial Task Team on Traffic Free Flow has condemned the attack on its enforcers by some commercial motorcyclists otherwise known as Okada riders.

The enforcement officer, Danladi Ibrahim, was assaulted at Apo area in Gudu district where the operations of commercial motorcycles remains prohibited.

ADVERTISEMENT

The chairman of the FCT ministerial task team, Ikharo Attah, while speaking with journalists, said the attack has left the victim battling for his life.

ADVERTISEMENT HOW OVER 5000 NIGERIA MEN HAVE PERMANENTLY OVERCOME TERRIBLE BEDROOM PERFORMANCE DUE TO THIS RECENT BRILLIANT DISCOVERY BY MEDICAL CONSULTANTS

“After Ibrahim and his team confiscated a motorcycle from a commercial operator, some angry car wash operators rushed to confront them and attempted to free the Okada. In the course of the ensuing argument, the Okada guy removed a knife from his pocket and stabbed him in the chest which led to fatal injury. He immediately left with the motorcycle while, those who came to defend him fled and abandoned their businesses,” he said.

Related

Download Daily Trust News App