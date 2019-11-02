FCT to shut illegal motor parks

ADVERTISEMENT

The Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Malam Muhammad Bello, has declared that every illegal park in the territory would be shut down.

Speaking yesterday during a visit to the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) headquarters in Abuja, he said intelligence reports had revealed that most criminal activities in the FCT originate from such parks.

ADVERTISEMENT

He said legal parks would still operate but would be made to abide by the laws and ensure that criminals are not accommodated.

According to him, there will be restriction of tricycle operations on the highways, Asokoro axis and Life Camp axis except for inside estates.

Bello also announced that time restriction would be placed on dispatch riders

He noted that the population of the FCT was increasing, causing traffic gridlocks, hence, the increase in the number of cars in the city was becoming worrisome as it had been observed that most criminals use cars and tricycles.

He said the administration was in collaboration with the FRSC to eliminate gridlocks in the city just as has commenced at the Nyanya axis.

He said the administration was doing all it could to ensure that pedestrian bridges get additional barriers and for traffic lights to always be in proper operation.

Corps Marshall of the FRSC, Dr. Boboye Oyeyemi, said there was an increase in vehicle registration in the FCT, which showed that the population had increased, hence affecting infrastructure. He stressed that there were numerous challenges, especially among commercial drivers but that the corps would collaborate with the FCT administration to curb them.

Related

NOMINATE AFRICAN OF THE YEAR 2019

Download Daily Trust News App