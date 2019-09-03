FCT steps up preparations for National Youth Games

ADVERTISEMENT

The Federal Capital Territory, FCT, Sports Council has said preparations have reached advanced stage for Team FCT’s participation in the forthcoming National Youth Games in Ilorin.

The Public Relations Officer of the Council, Vivian Uttah said Team FCT will participate in 26 sports including football, basketball, tennis, chess and Karate.

She quoted the Deputy Director of sports, Dr. Charles Agadu as saying that for over one month now, FCT athletes have been in open camping with their respective coaches.

“All states of the federation including FCT are participating at the National Youth Games and as in past editions, Ilorin is the host city.

“At the moment, we are doing the DRM which is a method of entering all our athletes that will participate in the games in the National Youth Games data base.”

The Deputy Director also disclosed that all the necessary administrative processes towards the Games have been concluded and approval given by the FCT Permanent Secretary FCT, Sir Chinyeaka Ohaa adding that the release of funds is ongoing.

The 5th edition of the National Youth Games will hold from 7-17th September.

