…FCT police investigate alleged sale of exemption tags

The FCT Commissioner of Police, Bala Ciroma, has ordered an investigation into an allegation trending on the social media that the COVID-19 exemption tags are being sold to people that are not on the exemption list.

A statement by the command’s spokesman, DSP Anjuguri Manzah, said it was imperative to state that the tags were only issued by the police FCTA security service department as part of measures adopted to check the violation of the presidential lockdown order to contain the coronavirus pandemic.

He said the authentic COVID-19 exemption tags are issued only to duly verified persons that are essential services providers, and that they are free of charge.

The spokesman said the command, therefore, assured members of the public that investigation into the allegations that some unscrupulous elements were printing and sharing such tags had commenced.

