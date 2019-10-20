FCT: NSCDC officer shot by kidnappers dies in hospital

ADVERTISEMENT

An officer of the Nigerian Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), CSP Attah Aku Samuel, who was shot by suspected kidnappers two weeks ago along Pegi village in Kuje Area Council of the FCT, has died at the hospital.

Daily Trust recalled that the deceased was returning from work in Abuja to Pegi village, when kidnappers opened fire on his vehicle and abducted 9 persons including a 12-year-old boy who was returning from school in the area.

A member of the deceased family, simply identified as Samuel, said the deceased died in the early hours of Sunday at the University of Abuja Teaching Hospital in Gwagwalada, where he was receiving treatment.

“In fact, the doctors tried their best to see that he survived but God later took away his life this morning around 9:43am,” he said.

He said the deceased, until his death has two children, saying the remains of the deceased has been deposited at the hospital’s morgue.

The Chairman of Pegi Community Development Association (PECDA), Mr. Taiwo Adebirigbe, confirmed the demised of the NSCDC officer via telephone to our reporter.

He said “in fact, as I speak to you, we are at the deceased residence to condole with the family,” he said.

