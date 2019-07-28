FCT ministerial slot: Jiba urges Buhari to set precedent

ADVERTISEMENT

The member of the House of Representatives for AMAC / Bwari Federal Constituency in the National Assembly, Micah Jiba, has urged President Muhammadu Buhari to set a precedent by nominating an Abuja native for a ministerial position.

The legislator said the president should prove that he is a president for all Nigerians.

“He should prove to the world that he is different. If for the past 16 years of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) administration an indigene of Abuja was not nominated for a minister, he will carry everyone along by nominating somebody from the FCT,” he said, while addressing journalists yesterday in Abuja.

He expressed shock that an indigene was not included in the list of ministerial nominees.

He, however, appealed to residents not to lose hope because “President Buhari will correct the mistake and forward the name of an indigene to the Senate.

“President Buhari is a listening President and I believe he will listen to the clamour of our people by giving us a ministerial slot. FCT natives should remain calm and wait for that time to come and it will come soon by the grace of God. There is no way one indigene cannot be nominated for a minister in the FCT, the FCT is overdue for it,” he said.

