FCT minister receives National Sports Festival torch

Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Malam Muhammad Musa Bello, yesterday, received the Unity Torch of the National Sports Festival at a brief ceremony held at the FCTA.

Receiving the torch from a contingent of FCT athletes led by the FCTA Director of Sports, Mrs. Dilichukwu Onyedinma, the minister prayed that God Almighty will see the torch through all the 36 States and then later to Benin City in Edo State where this year’s event will be hosted.

A statement by the minister’s Chief Press Secretary, Mr. Anthony Ogunleye, quoted him as saying “As we flag-off the journey of this beautiful torch for the unity games, we hope that God Almighty will see this torch go through all the 36 states and culminate in Benin the sports city,” he said.

Bello commended the Edo State contingent for its excellent performance during the event last year in the FCT which saw them emerge as the overall best.

The minister also appreciated the Ministry of Sports for partnering with the FCT Administration to revive the National Sports Festival, after six years of the Games not holding. The games, he said, is now providing a platform for Nigerian sports men and women to showcase their talents.

On her part, Mrs Onyedinma thanked the Co-ordinator and the Main Organising Committee, MOC for the 2020 NSF adding that the FCT is ready to break more grounds in the festival.

“It gladdens my heart that today we are receiving the 2020 National Sports Festival Unity Torch. Of course, the FCT slogan is ‘Centre of Unity’ and this torch has come to re-echo this national symbol.

“Sport is a unifying sector and over the years Nigeria and her people have benefited immensely from the joy, peace and love that sport glows.

