FCT minister of state pledges support for African women

The FCT Minister of State, Dr Ramatu Tijjani Aliyu, has pledged to support the Africa Women Conference (AWC), through productive dialogue for the sustainable growth of women on the continent.

Mr Austine Elemue, Special Assistant on Media to the Minister, in a statement on Sunday said Aliyu made the pledge when the Co-convener of Africa Women Conference and Founder of Helpline Foundation for the Needy, Dr Jummai Ahmadu, led a delegation of other women on a courtesy visit.

Aliyu, during the visit, called on other women in position of authority to support the course of AWC, noting that the initiative was designed to benefit every woman within and beyond the shores of Africa.

The FCT Minister of State, who is also an inductee of the Africa Women Conference Hall of Fame, commended the role played by Helpline Foundation in promoting entrepreneurial skills of rural women in Nigeria.

She noted that the foundation had consistently embarked on programmes for women and children with the singular aim to build a bond that would ease their individual socio-economic burden.

She promised to identify with the vision and mission of the foundation and any other group that would further enhance the economic growth of women and the less privileged in the society.

“I am particularly honoured to be associated with you and your foundation and I hope that together, we will fight this good fight for women to the finish.”

She disclosed that an award model would be initiated by the FCT Administration to recognise hard working members of staff and also to encourage others on the path of diligence and commitment to duty.

Ahmadu pledged the foundation’s unflinching support to carry out programmes that affect women and rural dwellers in the territory.

“I and every member of my team will do everything within our human ability to support you in carrying out your duties as minister of the Federal Republic of Nigeria in a capacity as sensitive and demanding as the Minister of State for FCT.’’

News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the Africa Women Conference was inaugurated in March 2018 with the theme “Repositioning Africa: Role of Women in Sustainable Development”.

The third edition is scheduled to hold in Marrakesh, Morocco from the 21st to the 23rd of November. (NAN)

