FCT Minister, Nyanya-Mararaba in dire need for an alternative route

ADVERTISEMENT

The Abuja-Keffi expressway is a road plied by many to and fro every day. This road has more traffic than the rest of Abuja, mostly because other roads have multiple alternative routes. But this particular road has no alternative route passengers can ply if it becomes congested.

A trailer had an accident on this road just before Karu bridge on the 20th of November and it was complete gridlock. A journey of not more than 30 minutes took more than four hours. Is it so difficult for the relevant authority to realise that once there is a little hitch on that road, the whole route locks down? this little hitch results in agony on the road for commuters and residents heading back or to work. How long will this go on for? The accident situation also highlighted a major challenge in Nigeria’s capital city, which is our response system to emergency situations. It was quite a pathetic situation to see our emergency officers using their handset touch to do their work.

ADVERTISEMENT

Year in, year out, we hear the authorities say the alternative route is 70 per cent complete. It’s also human beings plying this route and we all in one way or the other matter. The FCT minister should look into the matter and consider opening alternative the other routes on this axis.

ADVERTISEMENT HOW OVER 5000 NIGERIA MEN HAVE PERMANENTLY OVERCOME TERRIBLE BEDROOM PERFORMANCE DUE TO THIS RECENT BRILLIANT DISCOVERY BY MEDICAL CONSULTANTS

Audu David, Abuja

Related

Download Daily Trust News App