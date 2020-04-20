FCT minister condoles with Buhari over Kyari’s death

  1. Home
By Terkula Igidi 
Minister of the FCT Malam Muhammad Musa Bello has offered the condolences of the FCT Administration and its residents to President Muhammadu Buhari on the passing of Malam Abba Kyari, Chief of Staff to the President.

A statement by the minister’s Chief Press Secretary, Mr Anthony Ogunleye, described the late Chief of Staff as a quintessential administrator whose great wealth of experience spanning both public and private sectors, was positively brought to bear in the management of the affairs of the country, including the FCT.

He prayed that Almighty Allah grants Kyari Jannatul Firdaus and his family the strength to bear the loss.

