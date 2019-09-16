FCT is not under siege of Kidnappers — Police

ADVERTISEMENT

The Federal Capital Territory, FCT, Police Command has said, contrary to social media speculations, the command was not under siege by kidnappers.

A statement from Anjuguri Manzah, the spokesman of the FCT command, reassured the public that the FCT was safe and the Police had reinvigorated its crime-fighting strategy to ensure the protection of lives and property in FCT.

He said it was pertinent to inform the public that the Police had successfully rescued the Baze University lecturer, who was kidnapped on 8th September 2019.

He added that, “the Command wants to also inform the public that it has commenced discreet investigation into an unfortunate kidnap case which occurred at Asokoro on Saturday 14th September 2019. The Police are currently making concerted effort to rescue the victim.

“Contrary to speculations on social media about an upsurge in this crime, the Command wishes to correct the notion and inform the public that the aforementioned were the only cases reported to the police, and investigations are in progress.”

He reaffirmed the Police command’s commitment to the protect lives and property by deploying proactive security measures that will nip this crime in the board.

