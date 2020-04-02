FCT-IRS extends submission of tax returns to June

ADVERTISEMENT

The Federal Capital Territory Internal Revenue Service (FCT-IRS) has extended the deadline for submission of 2019 individual Filing of Income Tax Returns from March 31 to June 30.

The FCT-IRS made this known in a statement signed by the Executive Chairman of the service, Mr Abdullahi Attah in Abuja on Thursday.

Attah explained that the extension was due to the COVID-19 pandemic which had paralysed business activities and some government establishments in the territory.

He said that because of the coronavirus outbreak, both Federal Government and FCT Administration had given directives to partially close public places to contain the spread of the virus in the country.

“The FCT-IRS hereby informs general public, especially the residents of FCT, that the due date for the deadline of filing the 2019 income tax returns is now June 30.

“For more information and clarification, our tax payers should endevour to contact FCT-IRS offices or reach us by our email address like info@fctirs.gov.ng” he said.

News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that taxpayers are by law required to file a tax return within 90 days after the end of the financial year. (NAN)

