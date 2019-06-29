FCT High Court judge Ashi dies

ADVERTISEMENT

Justice Valentine Ashi of the FCT High Court died Thursday, Daily Trust learnt yesterday.

Justice Ashi was sitting in the Apo division of the FCT High Court before his demise.

A senior official of the court told our reporter that the judge died on Thursday but that the family wrote to the court yesterday to inform it of the judge’s death.

“We wanted to issue a formal statement to that effect but my Lord (the Chief Judge, Justice Ishaq Bello) has not given us the official clearance. We will do that by Monday. Thank you for reaching out”, the official said.

The official added that the judge died in an Abuja hospital after being admitted within a week for an ailment.

The judge in December 2018 ordered security agencies to arrest and produce the former Petroleum Resources Minister, Diezani Alison Madueke, within 72 hours.

His order had followed a December 8, 2018 ex-parte motion brought by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

The EFCC said it investigated the former minister with a businessman and Chairman, Atlantic Energy Drilling Company, Jide Omokore, in relation to a petition by a group, the Coalition Against Corrupt Leaders (CACOL), dated October 2, 2013, which contained allegations of money laundering and official corruption.

