FCT FOMWAN wants more protection, education for girls

ADVERTISEMENT

The Federation of Muslim Women Association of Nigeria (FOMWAN), FCT Chapter, has called for more priority for the education of the girl-child particularly in the FCT and across the country.

The Amirah (Leader), FOMWAN, FCT, Hajia Bola Risikat Usman, made the call weekend in Abuja at conference marking this year’s The Girl-Child Day.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to her, FOMWAN FCT chapter, wholeheartedly join the rest of the world in marking the “World Girl-Child Day” especially that to the girl-child, it is the means through which other human creatures of Allah are brought forth to life.

“Hence, the girl-child should be held in high esteem as the Prophet Muhammad rightly did by abolishing the barbaric culture of burying the girl-child alive all because of her sex during the ignorance period before the advent of Islam. Indeed the girl-child day has begun as far back as more than one thousand four hundred years ago by the Prophet of Islam.

“We call on the government at all levels to give more priority to the education of the girl-child particularly at the foundation stage. We implore the government to make it mandatory on every family to support, train and educate the girl-child by all legitimate means,” Usman said.

She said the girl-child protection at every point in time and place cannot be over-emphasized and urged all the security agencies to observe due diligence in the protection of the girl-child ranging from their schools, playgrounds, and other public places.

She said that protecting the girls-child in the home is the primary responsibility of her parents but that the community must see this as a communal duty too, because an injury to one is an injury to all.

She said, “Kidnapping and raping has become the order of the day in our present day society. We equally plead with our judiciary to apportion the appropriate punishment when the culprits are found guilty of these social vices, justice must be done and seen to be done.

“This will serve as a deterrent to likely criminals and the incidence of this heinous crime will reduce naturally. We call on the federal government to intervene in the endless battle on the refusal for the use of hijab by some institutions in Nigeria particularly in the south-west.

“The Muslim girl-child in particular should not be deprived her right to education as her education should be given adequate and comprehensive attention just like her male counterpart. As this is the requisite recipes that can make her compete favourably in both formal and informal employment sector and labour market.”

She lamented that in the today’s, the girl-child is the victim of insurgency, rape, irregular migration, slavery of varying degrees of callous inhuman treatment and unwarranted stereotype and must be protected.

Related

NOMINATE AFRICAN OF THE YEAR 2019

Download Daily Trust News App