FCT FOMWAN seeks protection, education for girls

The Federation of Muslim Women Association of Nigeria (FOMWAN), FCT Chapter, has called for more priority to be given to the education of the girl-child particularly in the FCT.

The Amirah (Leader), FOMWAN, FCT, Hajia Bola Risikat Usman, made the call at the weekend in Abuja at a conference marking this year’s Girl-Child Day.

“We call on the government at all levels to give more priority to the education of the girl-child particularly at the foundation stage. We implore the government to make it mandatory for every family to support, train and educate the girl-child by all legitimate means,” Usman said.

She said that protecting the girl-child in the home is the primary responsibility of her parents but that the community must see this as a communal duty too, because an injury to one is an injury to all.

She said, “Kidnapping and rape has become the order of the day in Nigeria. We equally plead with our judiciary to apportion the appropriate punishment when the culprits are found guilty of these social vices, justice must be done and seen to be done.

