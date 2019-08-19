FCT FA sponsor 15 coaches for NIS course

ADVERTISEMENT

The FCT Football Association (FA) led by Adam Mouktar Mohammed have awarded scholarships to 15 coaches from the various area councils to attend the National Institute for Sports (NIS) basic course for this year.

The scholarship covers both registration and tuition for the course, which will be conducted from October to December in Abuja.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is the first time coaches in the Federal Capital Territory will enjoy such scholarship.

ADVERTISEMENT

FA chairman Mohammed recently disclosed that the association has opened discussions to affiliate with some international associations for coaches in the FCT to attend high-level coaching courses.

The recently elected FCT FA board have promised to drive the development and promotion of football in all facets.

In the meantime, FA boss Mohammed has been inducted into the Abuja All-Stars.

The induction was done Saturday in Abuja.

Related

Dear Esteemed reader,

As part of our drive to keep improving the content of our newspaper, we are conducting a readership survey to enable us serve you better.

Kindly take two minutes of your time to fill in this questionnaire.

Thank you for your time. Click here to begin

Download Daily Trust News App