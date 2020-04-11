FCT discharges four Covid-19 patients

ADVERTISEMENT

Four patients of coronavirus infections were discharged from the Gwagwalada Isolation Centre, FCT on Saturday.

This is coming few days after the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Muhammad Musa Bello, announced that the Centre will discharge seven patients, who have tested negative to the virus twice.

The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Nigeria, rose to 305 as seventeen new cases of #COVID19 were reported on Friday.

The cases were reported in six states and the Federal Capital Territory, FCT.

ADVERTISEMENT HOW OVER 5000 NIGERIA MEN HAVE PERMANENTLY OVERCOME TERRIBLE BEDROOM PERFORMANCE DUE TO THIS RECENT DISCOVERY BY MEDICAL CONSULTANTS

Anambra and Niger recorded one case each.

READ: 10 prominent persons who have recovered from COVID-19

The virus has spread to 18 states and the FCT. The confirmed cases in states are Lagos- 163, FCT- 56, Osun- 20, Edo- 12, Oyo- 11, Bauchi- 6, Akwa Ibom- 5, Ogun- 7 and Kaduna- 6.

Others are Enugu- 2, Ekiti- 2, Rivers-2, Kwara- 2, Delta- 2, Benue- 1, Ondo- 2, Katsina-4, Niger- 1 and Anambra- 1

Meanwhile Kaduna State Government on Saturday said the sixth case of coronavirus detected in the state was a male gateman around the Mando area of the state and had no connection with the first five cases in the state.

The State Commissioner for Health, Dr. Amina Mohammed- Baloni said the patient had recently returned from Lagos, adding that the case presents the nightmare scenario of possible community transmission of Covid-19 in the state.

Dr Baloni said the patient who has now been evacuated to the state’s Infectious Disease Centre had travelled to Kaduna in a public transport and had contacted authorities when his symptoms worsened.

”It is very difficult and complicated to trace the contacts of a patient who came from Lagos via public transport and has had some instance of local commuting since his arrival in the state,” she said.

Related

Download Daily Trust News App