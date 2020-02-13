FCE Pankshin expels 400 level student for stealing

ADVERTISEMENT

A 400 level student of the Federal College of Education (COE) Pankshin has been expelled for stealing.

The expelled student whose details were given as Mark Maxwell Makrop with matriculation number FCEP\ 2015\PHE\10578 was of the department of Physical and Health Education in the school of Science of the institution.

A statement from the college registrar, Nna Elizabeth Homsuk, said the expelled student was found guilty on a three count charge by a court of law for conspiracy, house breaking and theft.

The statement which was signed by the Public Relations Executive of the school, Istifanus Kyakmut, said Makrop contravened the provisions of the student handbook 5 edition section 7.1 which states that, ‘stealing is highly prohibited which attracts outright expulsion.’

ADVERTISEMENT HOW OVER 5000 NIGERIA MEN HAVE PERMANENTLY OVERCOME TERRIBLE BEDROOM PERFORMANCE DUE TO THIS RECENT DISCOVERY BY MEDICAL CONSULTANTS

The statement advised member of the college community and the public to note and not have any official dealing with the expelled student in relation to the college.

According to the statement, the provost of the college, Dr. Amos Bulus Cirfat, described the situation as sad and unfortunate and encouraged students to always strive to be morally upright and show commitment to their studies rather than engage in negative vices as stealing and other bad habits.

Related

Download Daily Trust News App