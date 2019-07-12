FCE Akoka plans for students with disability

ADVERTISEMENT

The Provost of Federal College of Education (Technical), Akoka in Lagos state, Dr. Wahab Ademola Azeez has disclosed that the institution is planning a special provision for students living with disability.

Dr. Demola during an interview at the 2018/2019 Distance Learning Programme matriculation ceremony for 670 students admitted to run NCE programmes; disclosed plans of the College to discuss with Tertiary Education Trust Fund (TETFUND) so that priority can be given to special education.

“One of the challenges with our educational system is that we make provision for able body only, which is not fair.”

“There is need to cater for physically challenged students. Though, there are special schools for this category of people but because of distance, some of them cannot go there,” he said.

Also, the Director of Distance Learning, Dr. Toye Manuwa urged the matriculating students to shun bad company, hooliganism, cultism and examination malpractice among other social vices.

