FCDA partner NCWS, others to honour female Ministers, Legislators 

The National Council of Women Societies (NCWS) in collaboration with Federal Capital Development Aurhority (FCDA), the Development Research and Projects Centre and Partnership for Advocacy in Child and Family at Scale (dRPC/PAS) has concluded plans to honour female ministers appointed by President Muhammadu Buhari administration.

The national president, NCWS, Gloria Shoda, said in a statement Saturday in Abuja said that the council will also honoured female National Assembly Legislators to recognize the remarkable contributions women have made to nation building in spite of the daunting challenges they might have faced.

“A critical study of the women of substance revealed that they have excelled in their various fields of endeavour because of their diligence, hard work, determination, commitment, and patriotism.”

Shoda who said that the event would hold on October 21st at the International Conference Centre (ICC) Abuja stated that the resource persons have been invited to speak on the theme: “Mentorship; A Panacea for Capacity Building of Women in Politics and Governance.”

‘”Though, the number of women in politics and governance both at the state and national level in this dispensation falls short of our expectation, we are determined to encourage our fellow women who are either elected or appointed to serve as torch bearers to others.

“It is our sincere hope that the award will spur them to a greater height and work assiduously to change the narrative in the next political dispensation.”

Ministers to be honoured includes: Minister of Finance, Budget and National Planning, Zainab Ahmed, Minister of Women Affairs and Social Development, Pauline Tallen and Mnister of Humanitarian Affairs and Disaster Management, Sadiya Umar-Farouk,

Others are: Minister of State for FCT, Dr. Rahmatu Tijjani Aliyu, Minister of State for Industry, Trade and Investment, Hajiya Maryam Katagun. Minister of State for Transport, Senator Gbemisola Saraki and Minister of State for Environment, Sharon Ikeazu.

The female senators are Eyakenyi Akon Etim, Stella Oduah, Uche Lilian Ekwunife, Oko Rose Okoji, Remi Tinubu, Apiafi Jocelyn and Aishatu Ahmed Dahiru

Female house of Representatives membera are Nkeiruka Onyejeocha, Khadijah Bukar , Aishatu Dukku, Lynda Ikpeazu, Beni Lar, Blessing Onuh.

