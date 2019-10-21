FCC investigates alleged secret MDAs recruitment

ADVERTISEMENT

The Secretary, Federal Character Commission, Mohammed Tukur, said on Monday that his agency had lunched an investigation into alleged secret recruitments by some agencies.

The Secretary stated this during the 2020 budget defence session for the Senate Committee on Federal Character and Inter-governmental Affairs.

Tukur, answering question from the Committee Chairman, Sen. Danjuma La’ah, said the commission would avail the committee necessary information regarding his findings as soon as probe had been concluded.

Fielding question from newsmen after the session, Tukur said the matter will be thoroughly investigated.

He explained that the recruitment must take four stages to reflect the commission’s standard.

“There must be approval from the office of the Head of Service, and there must be budgetary approval from the budget office.

“Then, you will come to the Federal Character Commission for the Character Balancing Index, which would indicate the states that should be prioritized and those that should not be prioritized.

“This is because states that are under-represented in that agency that is recruiting would be addressed. It is after this had been done that you will go back to the Accountant General who will give you the Integrated Payroll and Personnel Information System number platform as directed by the President.

“It is not one agency affair. In some of the agencies, you don’t need to go to the office of the Accountant General to recruit. We attend to all issues brought before us and we ensure that justice, fairness and equity are reflected in our reports,” he said.

