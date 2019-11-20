FBI-indicted fraudster gets two years jail term

ADVERTISEMENT

A Sokoto High Court has sentenced one Emmanuel Oluwatosin, who was on the wanted list of the FBI’s fraudsters, to two years imprisonment with a fine option of N2million.

Oluwatosin was arraigned by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Sokoto zonal office on a one-count charge bordering on internet fraud to the tune of N53.5 million, for which he pleaded guilty.

In view of the defendant’s plea, the prosecuting counsel, Musa Gwani, asked the court to convict and sentence him.

However, the defence counsel, Shamsu Dauda, pleaded with the court to temper justice with mercy as his client was a first-time offender who was now remorseful.

He also said the accused was ready to restitute the victims by forfeiting his home in Kaduna and two exotic vehicles, Mercedes Benz cars (Models C550e and C459) to the victims.

In his judgement, the presiding Judge, Justice M. S Sifawa, sentenced the accused to two years imprisonment with a fine option of N2million.

He also ordered the convict to restitute the victims by forfeiting the proceeds of the crime, a residential apartment located at No 17/19 Seamans street, Maigero, Kaduna and the two vehicles.

Meanwhile, another Sokoto High Court, has sentenced another fraudster, Muhammad Muzzakir, a currency counterfeiter to two years imprisonment with an option of N10,000 fine.

