FBI, EFCC raid Owerri, nab 30 ‘Yahoo-Yahoo boys’

Operatives of the US Federal Bureau of Investigations (FBI) and their counterparts from Nigeria’s Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) yesterday undertook a joint raid of internet fraudsters in Owerri, Imo State.

More than 30 fraudsters referred to as ‘Yahoo Boys’ were arrested. The development came after the FBI last week published the names of 77 Nigerians engaged in internet scams.

The FBI were assisted in the operation by operatives of the EFCC from its South-East Zonal office in Enugu State.

The operatives swooped on boys suspected to be into cybercrime at their abode at the Spibat area of Owerri. They were said to have arrived Owerri on Thursday, and stormed Aladinma Extension area early yesterday to arrest the internet scammers.

Our correspondent gathered that the fraudsters were taken by surprise as they were still asleep when the operatives swooped on them. Items recovered from them included laptops, exotic cars and mobile phones.

EFCC spokesman, Tony Orilade, confirmed the presence of FBI operatives in Nigeria.

According to him, the operation would be continuous until the scammers’ activities are properly checked.

