FBI, EFCC in joint operation, raid Owerri for internet fraudsters

ADVERTISEMENT

Operatives of the US Federal Bureau of Investigations (FBI) and their Nigerian counterpart, the Economic and Financial Crimes (EFCC) on Friday undertook a joint operation to rid the state of internet fraudsters.

More than 30 of them, referred to as ‘Yahoo Boys’ were arrested.

ADVERTISEMENT

The development came after the FBI published the names of 77 Nigerians engaged in internet scam.

The FBI were assisted in the operation by operatives of the EFCC from its South-East Zonal office in Enugu State.

The operatives had earlier swooped on boys suspected to be into cybercrime at their abode at the Spibat area of Owerri.

The operatives who were said to have arrived Owerri on Thursday stormed Aladinma extension area of Owerri on the early hours of Friday and arrested the internet scammers.

Our correspondent gathered that the fraudsters were taken by surprise as they were still asleep when the operatives swooped on them.

Items recovered from them included laptops, exotic cars and phones.

EFCC spokesman, Tony Orilade, confirmed the presence of FBI operatives in Nigeria

According to him development the operation would be continuous until their activities were eliminated.

Related

Dear Esteemed reader,

As part of our drive to keep improving the content of our newspaper, we are conducting a readership survey to enable us serve you better.

Kindly take two minutes of your time to fill in this questionnaire.

Thank you for your time. Click here to begin

Download Daily Trust News App