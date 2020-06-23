FBI commends EFCC on indictment of cyber criminals

ADVERTISEMENT

The American Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) has commended the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) for offering assistance to it in the investigation and prosecution of six Nigerians involved in Business Email Compromise (BEC) and wire fraud in the United States of America.

The US Attorney, Joe Kelly, and Special FBI Agent, Kristi Johnson, in a release made available to the EFCC commended the commission for its “past and continued assistance in pursuing those that engage in Business Email Compromise and other fraud schemes”

Six Nigerians: Richard Izuchukwu Uzuh; Alex Afolabi Ogunshakin; Michael Olorunyomi; Felix Osilama Okpoh; Abiola Ayorinde, Kayode and Nnamdi Orson Benson were indicted and sanctioned by the FBI for conducting elaborate fraud schemes involving alleged stealing of more than $6 million from “individual victims and victim businesses both in Nebraska and other states”.

BECs are sophisticated cyber-crimes involving electronic transfer payments or automated clearing house transfers. The six Nigerians indicted by the FBI are accused of “violations of federal laws involving Conspiracy to commit wire fraud, punishable by up to 20 years of imprisonment and a fine of up to $250,000, among others.

ADVERTISEMENT

Dear our valued reader, we would like to hear your view about a membership club that we plan to launch. Kindly help us fill this survey.

The FBI described the EFCC as one of its “foreign colleagues abroad” and expressed appreciation for its “commitment to working together”.

It would be recalled that the EFCC and FBI were involved in a joint field operation against cyber criminals in Nigeria in 2019 which yielded significant dividends.

The operation, codenamed “Operation Rewired”, was a hit against trans-Atlantic syndicates of cyber criminals operating in intricate, sophisticated networks.

A total of 167 Nigerians suspected of cybercrime were arrested and a total sum of $169,850 and N92,000,000 were recovered from the suspects.

The FBI also presented certificates to operatives of the EFCC that took part in the joint operation.

Related

Download Daily Trust News App