Fayose Condemns Obasanjo over comment on Kashamu’s death

By Kehinde Abdulsalam 
A former Ekiti State Governor, Ayodele Fayose

Former Governor of Ekiti State, Ayodele Fayose, has condemned Former President, Olusegun Obasanjo’s comment on the death of Senator Buruji Kashamu.

Obasanjo, had alleged in a statement on Saturday that Kashamu used maneuver of law and politics to escape from facing justice on alleged criminal offence in and outside Nigeria.

Kashamu died from coronavirus complications on Saturday in Lagos.

The late politician cum businessman battled a move to extradite him over allegations of drug dealing while he was in the US.

In December 2014, a High Court of the Federal Capital Territory ordered seizure of Obasanjo’s memoirs “My Watch” over alleged libel on Kashamu’s personality.

While reacting to Obasanjo’s statement, Fayose said in a series of tweets that it was ‘regrettable’ for a person like the former President to pass such remark about a dead person.

Kashamu, who also represented Ogun East Senatorial District between 2015 and 2019 at the National Assembly, will be buried on Sunday [today] in accordance with Islamic rites at his Ijebu-Igbo hometown.

The lawmaker had faced extradition to the United States for alleged drug trafficking until his death.

