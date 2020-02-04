Fayose ask FG to fix Ado/Akure road

ADVERTISEMENT

Former Governor of Ekiti State, Mr. Ayodele Fayose has called on the Federal Government to fix the road linking Ekiti and Ondo State, saying “the road is now in such a deplorable state that motorists now avoid it.”

Fayose, said the road was too important to the economy of Ondo and Ekiti states as well as the well-being of the people of the states to be neglected by the Federal government.

According to his aide, Lere Olayinka, the former governor said the road has become a source of severe hardship for Nigerians, especially the people of Ekiti state who are the major users of the road.

He called on the Minister of Works, Mr. Babatunde Fashola, to use his good office to ensure that the road gets the required attention.

Fayose said; “Information has it that innocent people who unknowingly ply the road are daily at the mercy of criminals.

“Apart from attacks by criminals, the road is also a death trap for travellers as several lives have been lost in ghastly motor accidents.

“The federal government should therefore see to the fixing of the road so as to alleviate the suffering of commuters and restore the dead commercial activities in towns and villages along the road.”

