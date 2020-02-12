Fayemi’s wife advocates for women involvement in decision-making

ADVERTISEMENT

The wife of the Ekiti State governor, Erelu Bisi Fayemi, has assured indigenes and residents of the state that the present administration in the state would continue to create an enabling environment for gender equality and women’s empowerment.

Erelu Fayemi gave the assurance yesterday at a one-day accountability forum on the implementation of the Ekiti Women Policy Agenda, held at the Adunni Olayinka Women Centre, Fajuyi, Ado-Ekiti.

She said that government at all levels should include women in the decision-making process in order to drive growth and development in the country.

The National Democratic Institute (NDI) and Ekiti State government, organisers of the programme, condemned “a policy that sets the female gender backward”, describing such an act as “an evil in the society.”

ADVERTISEMENT HOW OVER 5000 NIGERIA MEN HAVE PERMANENTLY OVERCOME TERRIBLE BEDROOM PERFORMANCE DUE TO THIS RECENT DISCOVERY BY MEDICAL CONSULTANTS

In his speech, the NDI Resident Country Director, Mr Stephen Snook, speaking on the significance of ‘Women to National Growth and Development’, said that women participation at all levels of leadership helped national cohesion.

Related

Download Daily Trust News App