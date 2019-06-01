Breaking News
Fayemi to inaugurate Ekiti 6th Assembly on June 6

By . Published Date
Governor Kayode Fayemi of Ekiti State
Kayode Fayemi, Ekiti State Governor.

The Ekiti Governor, Dr Kayode Fayemi will on Thursday, June 6, inaugurate the state’s sixth Assembly in Ado-Ekiti.

The Clerk of the House, Mr Tola Esan, made this known in a statement made available to newsmen in Ado-Ekiti on Saturday.

According to him, this proclamation by the governor signifies the inauguration of the sixth Assembly.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the ceremony will be held at the Main Chamber of the Assembly at 10 a. m.

Esan urged members of the State Executive Council, religious and traditional rulers as well as the general public to be part of the occasion.

NAN reports that the All Progressives Congress (APC) won all the 26 seats in Ekiti Assembly.

