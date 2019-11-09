Fayemi presents N124bn budget for 2020

ADVERTISEMENT

Governor Kayode Fayemi of Ekiti State has presented the 2020 appropriation bill of N124.7bn to the state House of Assembly.

Tagged: “Budget of Deliverables”, it has a capital expenditure of N53.3bn representing 43% of the budget while the re-current expenditure is N71bn representing 57% of the budget.

Fayemi, while presenting the budget yesterday at the state House of Assembly, said it was an off-shoot of the 2019 “Budget of Restoration”.

In the breakdown which was anchored on the five cardinal programmes of the administration, governance has N45.4bn(36%) infrastructure and industrial development 32%, knowledge economy N24.7bn (20%) social investment N11bn (9%) while agriculture has N3.6bn (3%).

Fayemi said the budget was tailored after his administration’s five-pillar agenda for development aimed at enhancing good governance and speedy economic transformation of the state.

He said the state’s budget system had been upgraded to conform with the global standard as the document transited from cash based budgeting to International Public Sector Accounting Standard (IPSAS).

He disclosed plan to establish a new special public works programme aimed at recruiting 1,000 youths who would be paid N20,000 monthly on rural-community projects, among other social investments.

The Speaker, Ekiti State House of Assembly, Rt. Hon. Funminiyi Afuye, assured the governor that the lawmakers would give the budget a forensic touch and pass it as quickly as possible. He expressed optimism that the budget would bring economic prosperity.

