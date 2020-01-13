Fayemi flags off four Ekiti road projects, promises more infrastructure

ADVERTISEMENT

Ekiti state governor, Dr. Kayode Fayemi, has vowed not to disappoint the people of the state, saying they should expect delivery of developmental and infrastructural facilities in spite of shortage of funds available for the state.

Dr. Fayemi disclosed this on Monday at different towns where he flagged-off the rehabilitation and reconstruction of Agbado – Omuo road, Ilupeju – Ire-Igbemo – Ijan road, Oye-Ikun – Otun road and Aramoko – Erijiyan – Ikogosi road in the state.

The governor said his administration is determined to spread the tentacles of development across all the 133 towns and other villages, in fulfilment of his electotal promises to the Ekiti people.

He called on the people to create enabling environment for the contractors handling the projects to operate for prompt and timely delivery of the projects.

He said his administration will strive hard and mobilise funds to carry out landmark projects that will add values to the socio-economic and physical well-being of the people.

“The contractors started some of these roads being re-awarded in 2013 during our first term, but could not proceed substantially before my exit. The last administration did little work before being abandoned and that informed why we terminated the contracts and re-awarded to the original contractors.

“If you check critically, all these roads are critical to the economic development of our people. The Ilupeju-Ire-Ijan road will resolve the challenge of moving the Ire Burnt Brick products from the town to other parts of the state and the country at large.

“We are determined and we shall make sure that every part of the state is accessible by good roads infrastructure in line with the cardinal objective of infrastructural and capital development of our administration.

“I want the contractors to deliver in record time. But to achieve this, I implore our people to cooperate with the contractors to be able to deliver timely, so that the projects can be beneficial to every Ekiti people and intending investors”, he said.

Fayemi tasked Ekiti residents to pay all relevant taxes to be able to strengthen the revenue base of the state to facilitate delivery of more dividends of democracy to the people.

The state’s Commissioner for Works, Mr. Sola Adebayo, said the roads would bring facelift to the industrial development of the state when completed.

He urged the contractors to deploy the best equipment and modern technical expertise for the execution of the projects.

