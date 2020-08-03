Fayemi congratulates ex-Minister ‘Juli Pharmacy’ Adelusi-Adeluyi at 80

ADVERTISEMENT

The Ekiti State governor, Dr Kayode Fayemi, has described Prince Julius Adelusi-Adeluyi as a man of excellence, service and distinction.

Fayemi, celebrating Adelusi-Adeluyi on the celebration of his 80th anniversary, extolled the former Minister of Health, a renowned pharmacist and Chairman, Ekiti State COVID-19 Response Resource Mobilisation Committee in a congratulatory message he personally signed, as living “an exemplary life of brilliance, excellence and distinction.”

Describing the Ado-Ekiti-born pharmacist as a patriot, Gov Fayemi said the celebrant had made a positive impact in Nigeria and

particularly in Ekiti State, “where he is currently playing a significant role in the state’s battle against coronavirus in his capacity as chairman of the COVID-19 Response Resource Mobilization Committee.”

He added that Adelusi-Adeluyi, owner of leading indigenous pharmaceutical company, Juli Pharmacy, had brought his enormous goodwill and wide contacts to bear on the work of the Committee by donating generously and mobilizing a network of high networth individuals to donate to the Committee’s fund.

Fayemi described the former minister as one of the nation’s most illustrious industrialists, business administrators and philanthropists, urging the younger generation to emulate his diligence, patriotism and commitment to excellence.

“In your illustrious life and as an Ekiti elder statesman, we have found the Ekiti values of hard work, enterprise, integrity, courage, industry, honesty, respect, nobility and community service. The story of your life depicts that of the finest Ekiti spirit and is one that provides a worthy example to the next generation,” the governor said.

