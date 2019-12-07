Favourite leisure destination for select world leaders

ADVERTISEMENT

Daniel Adugbo

Like everyone else, our leaders need vacations too. And while they spend time travelling on state or diplomatic visits, nothing beats a private holiday alone or with family, away from the spotlight.

ADVERTISEMENT

Amid constant talks about President Muhammadu Buhari’s frequent travels to the UK, Daily Trust Saturday takes a look at some world leaders’ favourite leisure destinations.

ADVERTISEMENT HOW OVER 5000 NIGERIA MEN HAVE PERMANENTLY OVERCOME TERRIBLE BEDROOM PERFORMANCE DUE TO THIS RECENT BRILLIANT DISCOVERY BY MEDICAL CONSULTANTS

Donald Trump

US President Donald Trump’s leisure trips have mainly been concentrated in Palm Beach, Florida, where he mainly visits his Mar-a-Lago club and golf course as well as the Trump International Golf Club, local media reports say.

Trump has also spent “working vacations” at his Bedminster, New Jersey golf club, as well as a handful of days at Trump Tower in Manhattan.

He also frequents his golf course in Sterling, Virginia, near Washington, and his luxury hotel, Trump International, just blocks from the White House – and sometimes will visit his multiple properties on the same day.

Queen Elizabeth

The most travelled monarch in British history, Queen Elizabeth II has been to at least 117 countries. Now 92, the Queen no longer travels abroad on royal visits. The British Monarch retired from these trips back in 2015, with her children and grandchildren representing her on engagements overseas these days. Where was the destination she most enjoyed visiting over the years?

One of them is Aberdeenshire in the north-east coast of Scotland which offers beautiful coastlines, seaside towns, rivers, and ancient castles. Home to the Balmoral Castle, this is where Queen Elizabeth and the Duke of Edinburgh spend their summer holidays, every year, joined by members of the royal family. When in the countryside, Queen Elizabeth reportedly enjoys having picnics in a log cabin on the estate, as well as fish and chips from a restaurant in the nearby Ballater city.

The Queen is fond of Norfolk, England. A long-standing tradition, Queen Elizabeth spends every Christmas at her Sandringham estate since 1952, and younger members of the royal family travel to the Norfolk residence every year to celebrate the festive season together.

The 8,000-hectare estate is also known for its glorious gardens, a beautiful country park, and the Royal Stud which houses the royal horses.

Emmanuel Macron

France’s first couple loves to stay in Allauch, an opulent town overlooking the port, in the home of the state prefect of the Provence-Alpes-Côte d’Azur region.

Sometime in 2017, efforts by President Macron to conceal the holiday destination were foiled when residents spotted him and his wife, Brigitte, in the suburb.

Mr. Macron chooses the well-guarded residence to escape the public eye and avert the bad publicity his predecessors attracted with their choice of holiday.

Justin Trudeau

Justin Trudeau is Canada’s 23rd Prime Minister, the second youngest Prime Minister. He is known for spending his time travelling all across Canada and the world, documenting his trips with a selfie or snapshot on social media.

Leisure website once caught up with Trudeau to talk about what travel means to him, and the favourite places he goes with his kids, whether in Canada or abroad. Trudeau said Science North in Sudbury, Ontario, is a family favourite for him.

Paul Biya

Cameroon’s President Paul Biya has been in power for 35 years and a research published last year revealed that Mr. Biya spends the bulk of holidays in Geneva, France and the US.

According to the researchers, Geneva is his favourite place to spend time. When he’s in Geneva, he stays at the InterContinental Hotel. Other than that, France and the US are the other countries he mostly goes to, whether it’s for official or private travel.

Related

Download Daily Trust News App