Fatoyinbo: 24 lawyers to stand for Busola Dakolo in court

The Coalition of Public Interest Lawyers and Advocates (COPA) has said no fewer than 24 public interests lawyers and advocates have volunteered to take up the case of Mrs Busola Dakolo against Pastor Biodun Fatoyinbo, at no cost.

Pelumi Olajengbesi, leader of COPA, disclosed this in a statement on Sunday, describing the rape allegation as grievous and must therefore not be swept under the carpet.

Dakolo had accused Fatoyinbo, the Senior Pastor, Commonwealth of Zion Assembly (COZA), of sexually abusing and raping her.

She had claimed that the incident resulted in loss of virtue, face and also exposed her to ridicule and trauma.

Olajengbesi said that the decision of the lawyers to take up the matter was due to the fact that similar allegations had been levelled against the pastor in the past.

“We are mindful that such an allegation had, in the past, been levelled against the same individual by a plethora of women, claiming to have had the misfortune of coming in contact with him.

“Any reasonable individual must deduce that there is in fact a dire concern to be put to rest here by laying the whole truth bare through proactive action.

“The failure of Pastor Biodun Fatoyinbo, now and in the past, to address these allegations and clear the air on his innocence is not just an arrogant disregard of public sensitivity but a dare to the general public, perhaps, to ‘do its worse’.

“The issue of rape and sexual abuse is a contextual one with a great significance in our laws and culture.

“It is not just a ruthless crime but a moral impropriety that must be addressed post-haste for the culprit to face justice so the victim might find succour and respite in the sanction of the law.” (NAN)

