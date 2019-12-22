Father sets ablaze son, daughter for alleged witchcraft

ADVERTISEMENT

The Plateau State Police Command has confirmed one Nyam Choji of Shen village of Jos South Local Government Area of the state, set ablaze his son and daughter over alleged witchcraft.

The acting Police Public Relation Officer of the Command (PPRO), ASP Uba Gabriel who confirmed the incident to Daily Trust on Sunday gave the names of the victim as Godsgift Nyam (11) and Mary Nyam (5).

He said the incident occurred on Friday.

“From the information we got, the father of the victims and children of Mai Anguwa of the area were the perpetrators of the act. They are now at large but we have mounted 24 hours surveillance in the area to track them down, ” he said.

According to the police, the victims were admitted to Plateau Specialist Hospital Jos.

In a swift reaction to the development, the Nigeria Association of Women Journalists (NAWOJ), in a statement signed by its chairperson in the state, Jennifer Yarima, condemned the act, describing it as a human rights violation against minors.

The group called on Governor Simon Bako Lalong to follow up the case to the logical conclusion to ensure Justice for the victims.

