Father rejects polio vaccine for failure to get free malaria drugs

A visually-impaired father, Ila Makaho, has rejected polio for his children after failing to get free medication for his children struck by malaria.

Ila, a resident of Tamaba Garka in Gwadabawa local government area of Sokoto state was said to have taken the children to the hospital for treatment which they could not get due to financial problem.

A focal officer in charge of Polio Immunization in the area, Aminu Sani, confirmed this to our reporter who monitored the exercise in the area.

According to him, it took the intervention of the sole administrator of the local government area for him to agree to release his two children for vaccination.

“The Sole Administrator directed that his sick children be taken to the hospital and were treated free of charge.”

“As I am talking to you, he agreed that we should come and vaccinate his children,” he said.

The focal officer said that the exercise was successful in the entire local government area as there was no case of non-compliance.

