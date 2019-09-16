Breaking News
JUST IN: Again, FG, labour disagree over minimum wage
  1. Home
  2. Health
  3. Father rejects polio vaccine for failure to get free malaria drugs
ADVERTISEMENT

Father rejects polio vaccine for failure to get free malaria drugs

By Abubakar Auwal, Sokoto Published Date
Nigeria set to attain polio-free status
FILE PHOTO.

A visually-impaired father, Ila Makaho, has rejected polio for his children after failing to get free medication for his children struck by malaria.

Ila, a resident of Tamaba Garka in Gwadabawa local government area of Sokoto state was said to have taken the children to the hospital for treatment which they could not get due to financial problem.

ADVERTISEMENT

A focal officer in charge of Polio Immunization in the area, Aminu Sani, confirmed this to our reporter who monitored the exercise in the area.

According to him, it took the intervention of the sole administrator of the local government area for him to agree to release his two children for vaccination.

“The Sole Administrator directed that his sick children be taken to the hospital and were treated free of charge.”

“As I am talking to you, he agreed that we should come and vaccinate his children,” he said.

The focal officer said that the exercise was successful in the entire local government area as there was no case of non-compliance.

OVER 5,000 NIGERIAN MEN HAVE OVERCOME POOR BEDROOM PERFORMANCE SYNDROME DUE TO THIS BRILLIANT DISCOVERY

Download Daily Trust News App

Get it on Google Play
Share this article

Dear Esteemed reader,

As part of our drive to keep improving the content of our newspaper, we are conducting a readership survey to enable us serve you better

Kindly take two minutes of your time to fill in this questionnaire.

Thank you for your time.

Join us on


Share your story with us: 08189301900 (Whatsapp and SMS only) Email: dtonline@dailytrust.com

Complain about a story or Report an error and/or correction: +2348189301900

DISCLAIMER: Comments on this thread are that of the maker and they do not necessarily reflect the organizations stand or views on issues.