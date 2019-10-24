Father of Daily Trust reporter buried in Benue

ADVERTISEMENT

Late Zaki John Saawua Aondona, the Father of Daily Trust politics reporter, Terzungwe Saawua, has been laid to rest at his residence in Tse Uko Teran in Kendev district of Ukum Local Government Area in Benue State.

The deceased was interred at exactly 8:50am on Thursday after a funeral service officiated by Rev S.A Jande of NKST Church, Tyogbande in Ukum LGA.

He died on October 8, 2019 at the age of 87.

The late Pa John was said to be a devoted Christian and community leader who was popularly referred to as; “John God.”

Daily Trust Newspaper’s City Editor, Terkula Igidi, who spoke on behalf of the management of Media Trust Limited, the publishers of Daily Trust Titles, condoled the family over the lose of their father and prayed God to comfort them.

Igidi said the management of Media Trust appreciates the services of the younger Saawua who he described as hardworking, stressing that his late father had impacted a positive virtue in him which was quite commendable.

While he prayed God to reposed the soul of the deceased, Igidi urged the bereaved family to accept the fact that all mortals would one day answer the call of their creator.

