Father of 6 arrested for farming hemp in Kebbi

The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) has arrested a 40-year-old father of six, Abdullahi Sani, for planting Cannabis Sativa at his farm in Shingi village, Danko/Wasagu Local Government Area of Kebbi State.

The state commander of the agency, Peter Odaudu, while briefing journalists on Friday said the cannabis farm was the second largest in the history of such discovery in the state.

He said “sequel to intelligence report, a team of NDLEA operatives in the state on the September 5, 2019, discovered and destroyed the Cannabis Sativa farm at Shingi village.”

He added that the alleged owner of the illicit farm was arrested and is presently in their custody.

“We uprooted 46 kilogrammes of cannabis in the farm. This is a dangerous trend indicating a shift that Kebbi, from being a drug consuming state, is gradually becoming a drug producing state,” he said.

He stated that the agency had on July 24, 2018 arrested a 55-year-old native doctor, Arage Rikici for farming Cannabis Sativa at Kukin village, Fakai Local Government Area of the state.

He warned farmers in the state not to indulge in illicit crop farming. He enjoined them not to abandon their legitimate cash crops.

He also urged landowners in the state not to allow the cultivation of Cannabis Sativa, noting that it would affect the soil fertility necessary for food crop production.

While answering questions from journalists at the NDLEA office in Birnin Kebbi the suspect said he planted the illicit crop for self-consumption and to help his friends who might need it.

“I am a father of six children and I have a wife.

I am aware the law is against such acts but I am pleading with the authority to pardon me.

I swear I will not do that again,” He said.

