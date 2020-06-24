Father of five jumps into Ogun river

ADVERTISEMENT

A 36-year-old man, Fatai Oyedele, on Tuesday, attempted suicide by jumping into Ogun river in Ogun State.

Oyedele, a father of five, was, however, rescued by the officials of the Traffic Compliance and Enforcement Corps (TRACE).

The Public Relations Officer of the Corps, Babatunde Akinbiyi, disclosed this in a statement issued in Abeokuta.

Akinbiyi explained that Oyedela who resides around tourist estate was equally armed with deadly substance, Sniper.

ADVERTISEMENT

Dear our valued reader, we would like to hear your view about a membership club that we plan to launch. Kindly help us fill this survey.

He noted that after he was rescued from the river shores, he was taking to Adigbe police station in Abeokuta for further investigation.

“Oyedele, a 36-year-old cloth seller with five children, attempted to commit suicide by jumping into the Ogun river around 1:15 am at Akin Olugbade area of Abeokuta in Abeokuta North local government area of the state.

” It was discovered that the victim was also holding a sniper in his hand.

“Our prompt intervention at the scene with the help of some civilians evaded what would have been an eventual suicide,” he said.

Related

Download Daily Trust News App